TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Dillon R.A. Smith was last seen on June 30, at around 1:30 p.m. and was wearing a grey shirt with red Nike shorts. Officials said he should have a medical walking boot on his left foot.

Anyone who has seen Smith or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office at 785-251-2200.