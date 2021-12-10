Ohio teen sentenced to 5 years for hostage ‘hoax’ at Kansas school, threatening to attack Ohio school

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening an elementary school in Kansas and trying to attack Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio.

Allen Martin Kenna, 20, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats.

Allen Kenna, 18, was charged with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

Federal prosecutors said Allen Kenna called the Riley County Police Department on Wed., Nov. 19, 2019, and told them he was holding a hostage inside “and that he would injure any person attempting to enter the school in response to the threat.”

Officers cleared the school and determined through initial investigation the claims were a hoax.

Kenna was charged with interstate communication of threats for the Kansas incident. He was also charged with attempted use of an explosive device for trying to use an explosive device to damage or destroy buildings and real property associated with Cuyahoga Falls High School near Akron, Ohio.

“This defendant openly threatened to attack children while they attended classes at a local high

school,” said U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan, in a news release on Wednesday. “That he also engaged in reconnaissance efforts to prepare for such an attack and possessed the components, including ammunition, to construct the improvised explosive device he intended to use, demonstrates how very real this threat was for the children he targeted.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.