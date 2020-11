LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 31: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (17) scrambles for a big gain but a holding penalty negated the play in the second quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks on October 31, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KSNT)- The Oklahoma Sooners (No.19) defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 69-9 inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners got on the board early and managed to keep Kansas off of it until the final play of the game. During that last play, the Jayhawks scored their only touchdown of the day.

KU will take on Texas at home on Saturday, Nov. 21.