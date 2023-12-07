INDEPENDENCE (KSNT) – A 64-year-old man died after a crash west of Independence.

At 1:30 a.m., Jerald L. Bolia was driving a 2021 International semi-truck east on US-166 Highway. Bolia failed to go around a curve at US-166 and US-75 and rolled the semi, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

Bolia’s next of kin was notified by Oklahoma police. Bolia was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.