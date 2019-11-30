Oklahoma police say officer got Starbucks with ‘PIG’ on cups

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. In a ruling Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, a European Union court overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

GLENPOOL, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma police chief says an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels. The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him and apologized, saying it was a joke. The officer notified Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager. O’Mara says they offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photo. It’s gone viral.

