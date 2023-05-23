OLATHE, Kan. — The principal at Olathe South High School has resigned following recent protests and a walkout at the school related to recent racial incidents.

Olathe Public Schools made the announcement Monday that Dr. Dale Longenecker has resigned and would not be returning to Olathe South.

“We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible,” the district said in a letter sent to families of Olathe South.

Last Friday dozens of students at Olathe High walked out of class to support a Black classmate after he reported other students used racial slurs toward him.

After walking out of Olathe South the students stood at an intersection holding signs to let the public know what they say is happening inside the high school.

Some parents joined their children for a rally following the walkout.

Students who participated in the walkout said they took action because they are tired of reporting racial issues without any real change.

The most recent incident happened to Kirubel Solomon. According to the teenager, some of his classmates have used racial slurs toward him all semester. He also said students made a metal piece with the n-word engraved in it and gave it to him.

Protesters had a list of demands for the school district, one being to terminate Longenecker.

The school district said it will let Olathe South families aware when a new head principal has been named.

Parents at the event said they plan to attend the next school board meeting on June 1, to speak with the board about racial problems they say their kids are facing.