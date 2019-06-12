‘Old Town Road’ helps autistic boy communicate

A family in Minnesota is making national headlines for what they call a miracle.

A week ago, Sheletta Brundidge’s 4-year-old son Daniel, who has autism, was mostly non-verbal. But Brundidge says he’s now starting to speak.

She says it’s thanks, in part, to the country hip-hop mega-hit “Old Town Road.”

“Is this what’s happening? I mean it took us six months to teach him the letter A and without being taught are you telling me he is humming this song?” Brundidge said. “I thought, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s music. That’s how we reach him.”

Brundidge tweeted a video of Daniel singing the song. It quickly went viral. She says they’re now using “Old Town Road” in Daniel’s Therapy session.

We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn’t talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax — Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019

“We wake up listening to ‘Old Town Road, we go to bed listening to ‘Old Town Road,'” she said.

The Minnesota mom’s tweet even caught the attention of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, the two artists behind the song.