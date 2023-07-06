OLATHE, Kan. — The site of a new Olathe neighborhood turned into an emergency scene Thursday afternoon.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the area near 119th and Nelson around noon after excavators working in the area found a 75 millimeter artillery shell from the World War II area.

Police called in specialists from Fort Riley to safely remove the device. The shell was live according to the military experts. That means it could technically explode at any time.

The military plans to move the shell and detonate in another location.

There are homes in the area, but Olathe police said no one was evacuated.