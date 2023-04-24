TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka’s bus service is trying to determine if it’s new “on demand” service is worth it.

So far the special bus service has only served an average of seven people a day, and while officials want to expand the service, they’re trying to decide if it’s worth the cost.

‘MOD’ is an on-demand transportation service, like Uber or Lyft, that takes people wherever they need to go on its route in Southeast Topeka.

Unlike normal city buses, ‘MOD’ will meet you where you are and take you exactly where you need to go, no bus stop required, with a fee of $2.

But so far, the service has only given 500 rides and leaders want to make sure it’s worth it.

“We want to make sure that we have, make sure that it’s successful,” Keri Renner, Topeka Metro Director of Marketing and Communications, said. “A week ago, Saturday, there wasn’t anybody that rode the bus so, I think, you know, sometimes it depends on the weather. But, we really want to make sure that we get this under our belts first.”

MOD is available Monday through Friday from 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m., and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Its zone is from I-70 south to 37th street and from Croco Rd. west to Topeka Blvd.

To get a ride, you can download the app, “MOD Topeka”, or visit the website.