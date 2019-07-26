UPDATE: KHP confirms 2 dead after motorcycle crash on US-75 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – UPDATE: Kansas Highway Patrol said that two people are now confirmed dead in the motorcycle crash on Highway 75.

Lieutenant Bryce Whelpley said one of the individuals involved is a man and they cannot confirm the gender of the other individual.

_____

Kansas Highway Patrol is working to recover a motorcycle after a fatal crash occurred on Highway 75.

KHP confirmed that two people were killed near Highway 75 and Lower Silver Lake Rd. They are still working to recover the motorcycle and bodies.

LIVE: Deadly motorcycle crash near Hwy 75 and Lower Silver Lake Rd. Posted by Jace Mills KSNT on Thursday, July 25, 2019

It is not clear when the crash occurred and they have not identified the individuals at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT will update with information.