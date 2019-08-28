One dead after officer-involved shooting in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Salina are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

KSAL reports the shooting happened late Wednesday morning at a home in the 2000 block of Harold Avenue.

Police Captain Gary Hanus said the incident began when officers were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check. An officer encountered a man who was armed, and there was an officer-involved shooting. Police said the man was transported by EMS.

The KBI tells KSN that the man has died. No officers were injured. The name of the man hasn’t been released.

Hanus says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding and will lead the investigation.