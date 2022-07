One man is dead after a fire in Junction City (KSNT Photo)

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th.

The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders.

The Post reported the fire is out, and one man was found dead.

This is a developing story.