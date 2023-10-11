TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an overnight shooting.

At 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 10, the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, when they arrived on scene, officers found one person suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to Topeka Police.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.