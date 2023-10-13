TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting victim at a local hospital.

When TPD arrived they found one person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to

This is the 29th homicide investigation of the year.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org.

