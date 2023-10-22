MANHATTAN (KSNT) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on Highway 24 late Saturday night near Manhattan.

According to crash logs from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Monte Busch, 49, from Manhattan, died in a crash reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The KHP said he died at the scene, and was the only person inside a single-car crash.

The KHP said Busch was driving westbound on Highway 24, about 2 miles outside of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate the curve and entered the north ditch. The car hit a sign, entered the westbound lanes again, entered the median, hit another sign, and rolled before stopping on its top.