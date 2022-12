One person died and another person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in the area of I-70 and SE 6th Street, according to the Topeka Police Department.

TPD responded to an accident in the area at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, and are asking citizens to avoid the area of SE 6th and Madison Streets as well as westbound I-70 at 10th while the area is closed for several hours.

27 News is arriving to the scene and will follow the story.