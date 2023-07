TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was hospitalized in an early morning shooting in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a local hospital after someone arrived with gunshot wounds.

Initial reports place the shooting at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of SW 37th St. morning, according to the TPD.

The individual who was shot was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the TPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.