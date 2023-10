MANHATTAN (KSNT) — One person is hurt in a rollover crash in Manhattan.

Trooper Ben with the Kansas Highway Patrol told 27 News that first responders are handling a crash on Highway 24, near the 5000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. He said one car was involved in a rollover crash. One person was injured in the crash, but he did not say how severe the injury was.

As of 10:53 p.m., northbound traffic has one lane open, while southbound traffic is closed.