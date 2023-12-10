TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard, according to a news release. They arrived to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening. His name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.