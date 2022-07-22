EMPORIA (KSNT)- At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia.

According to a press release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person injured. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

The victims name will not be released at this time. Detectives are currently investigating the scene. This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has any details about this shooting you can contact the Emporia Police Department at (620) 343-4225. Or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.