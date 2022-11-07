This article has been updated to state the correct location of the crash between Meridian and Seneca on MacArthur

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur between Meridian and Seneca, in Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says the motorcyclist was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

“As far as I know at the moment, they [injuries] are non-life threatening,” Sergeant Clayton Schuler, Wichita Police Department, said.

According to the WPD, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“At the moment, I don’t think we have any signs of any kind of impairment or anything,” Schuler said. “Obviously, it’s still being investigated.”

MacArthur Road was shut down from the 1900 block to the 2000 block as officers worked the crash.