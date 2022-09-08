What We’re Tracking:

Warm and sunny through tomorrow

Cold front with a few showers this weekend

Cooler by Sunday

Overnight lows tonight and Friday night should be able to drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to clear skies, calm winds, and low dew points.

Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Friday with sunshine staying abundant and fairly dry air. The humidity stays in a comfortable range through the rest of the workweek as winds remain light.

We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through over the weekend and bring even more cooling with it. There could be a chance for showers late Saturday and into Sunday after the front passes through the area.

Highs this weekend will be noticeably cooler. There could be 70s to the north and west and upper 80s to the south and east on Saturday as the front slides through. Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70 areawide!

Next week starts off on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday. However, we see a pretty quick warming trend, and by Wednesday highs will be back up in the 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller