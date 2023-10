TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to the 24th homicide in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, David Jackson was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon from a person with a felony.

Jackson is being arrested in connection to the murder of Durant Redmond after a shooting that happened September 25th in Southwest Topeka.

We will continue to monitor this story for any updates.