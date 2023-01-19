One man is in custody after a standoff in Oakland.

Timothy Evertson was trying to break into a garage Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North East Kellam Avenue.

Topeka Police made contact and Evertson began throwing rocks and knives at officers.

Evertson was taken into custody Wednesday night after an hours long standoff and is being charged with:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Stalking

Criminal Damage to Property

Violation of a Protective Order

Criminal Trespass

Interference with Law Enforcement Officer