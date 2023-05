TOPEKA (KSNT)- An early morning shooting has left one person in the hospital this morning.

According to a report sent out by the Topeka Police Department, at 1:48 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, one adult victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on the scene as of 5:00 a.m.. We will keep you updated as more details come to light.