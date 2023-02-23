What We’re Tracking

Still cold Friday

Warming up this weekend

Rain chance by late Sunday

Tonight will be frigid again with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens with winds still gusting to around 20mph. That will make it feel like we’re near 0°, or just below it, by the time we wake up early Friday.

There will be a bit more cloud cover around on Friday, but at least winds will start to relax a bit. Highs are expected to reach into the middle 30s for a cold end to the work week. There are some models that are trying to indicate a wintry mix, or freezing drizzle, for our southeastern counties late Friday afternoon. It’s a pretty slight chance, but we’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if it could impact some evening commutes.

Temperatures by the weekend, thanks to a returning southerly wind and sunshine, will reach back up into the middle 50s. And we stay mild through the start of next week before our next opportunity for rain arrives by Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures stay mild through the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller