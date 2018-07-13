One of Topeka’s most well known, Ed Bozarth, celebrates 52 years of business

Thursday was a big day for one of the most well known names in Topeka.

A celebration was held for Ed Bozarth on Thursday after being in the car business for 52 years. He welcomed people from the community, as well as the North American President of General Motors, Alan Batey to his dealership.

Bozarth started as a part time car salesman for Shortman Dodge in Topeka, he sold his first car two days after the ’66 tornado.

In 1985, he bought the Chevy dealership in Topeka.

Today, he looks at the years of success, and said he can point to one thing that he believes has gotten his business where it is today.

“Fabulous service, really good service, and I invite you to talk to the three or four hundred people that are here,” Bozarth said. “We’re fair honest, we’re a great place to do business, whether it be here, Denver, Grand Junction, Las Vegas.”

Bozarth owns five dealerships across the country, which have sold more than a half a million vehicles combined.