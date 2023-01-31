TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for a murder.

Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St.

Upon arrival, Neal was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400, or email at at tellpd@topeka.org. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.