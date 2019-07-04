One person dead after lightning strike injures 12

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a lightning strike injured 12 people in South Carolina.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, confirmed that one person has died after the lightning strike.

The National Weather Service reports a lightning strike in Georgetown County struck 12 people.

