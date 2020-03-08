One person hurt; police investigate after shooting on SE Locust

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday night, Topeka Police officers responded to the 1100 block of SE Locust and found someone with a non-life threatening gunshot wound nearby.

Officers were dispatched on a possible aggravated battery. When they arrived on scene, they found a 22 year old near the area who was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation as to what led to this is going on right now.

If you have any information you are asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

You can call the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 785-234-0007, or online at www.p3tips.com/128.