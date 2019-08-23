One person in hospital after Southeast Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to 31st and Irvingham Street in the Hi-Crest Neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers say they found a victim with life-threatening injuries when they first arrived. That person’s injuries were later down-graded to nonlife-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. KSNT News will update as soon as more information is released.

