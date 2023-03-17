COLUMBUS, Ohio (KSNT) – For the second time ever, a one seed has fallen in the Round of 64 in the NCAA tournament.

Purdue, a one seed, lost 63-58 to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Friday.

This is only the second time that a one seed has lost in the opening round, with Virginia falling to UMBC in 2018.

Frontrunner for national player of the year – Purdue center Zach Edey – finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Purdue finished the regular season with a 29-5 record and the Big Ten Conference regular season and tournament championship.