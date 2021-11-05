OPERATION SANTA CLAUS: Jolly Old St. Nic coming to Fort Riley for ribbon-cutting Wednesday

FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Santa Claus is coming to Fort Riley Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Operation Santa Claus. The annual program provides gifts for military families in need.

Jolly Old St. Nicholas will join military leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa’s Workshop. Head Elf Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Lane and the rest of his elves have spent hours getting ready for the occasion.

“The elves and I will be singing “Here comes Santa Claus,” Lane said. “We’ll welcome in Santa Claus who will come in on a firetruck and once he comes in him and the commanding general will cut the ribbon.”

Operation Santa Claus gave out 3,400 toys to military families last year. Families that qualify get two toys and a stocking per child. They also get a puzzle and a game for the whole family.

Everything in Santa’s Workshop is donated. Lane said they started accepting donations on October 1.

“We received them in the form of the stockings on the back wall,” Lane said. “We received a few toy donations here and there. Most of what we’ve gotten has been cash and gift cards, but any other donations are welcome.”

Operation Santa Claus is in its 37th year at Fort Riley and is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys

in the $10 to $20 price range for children ages birth to 18 years. Donation boxes are located on Fort Riley

and at businesses throughout Junction City, Ogden, and Manhattan.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the Fort Riley Facebook Page.