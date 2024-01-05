TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department (OCPD) published a summary of the total calls and cases they worked in 2023.
In 2023, the OCPD worked a total of 354 criminal cases and made 64 arrests. The department responded to more than 1,600 calls and logged more than 35,000 miles on its vehicles.
Some highlights from the summary, the department worked:
- 662 traffic stops/enforcement
- 5,543 security or building checks
- 178 medical assists
- 135 welfare checks
- 92 cases of suspicious activity
- 50 traffic accidents
- 45 trespassing reports
- 31 protective orders
- 30 domestic violence calls
- 28 fire assists
- 25 theft reports
- 22 threat reports
- 15 cases of fraud or scams
- 14 cases of property damage
- 13 burglary reports
- 12 suicidal persons
- 12 assault and/or battery reports
- 7 child custody reports
- 5 motor vehicle thefts
“Osage City Police Officers extend our thanks to our community for the honor and privilege of serving you,” the department said on social media.
