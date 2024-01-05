TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department (OCPD) published a summary of the total calls and cases they worked in 2023.

In 2023, the OCPD worked a total of 354 criminal cases and made 64 arrests. The department responded to more than 1,600 calls and logged more than 35,000 miles on its vehicles.

Some highlights from the summary, the department worked:

662 traffic stops/enforcement

5,543 security or building checks

178 medical assists

135 welfare checks

92 cases of suspicious activity

50 traffic accidents

45 trespassing reports

31 protective orders

30 domestic violence calls

28 fire assists

25 theft reports

22 threat reports

15 cases of fraud or scams

14 cases of property damage

13 burglary reports

12 suicidal persons

12 assault and/or battery reports

7 child custody reports

5 motor vehicle thefts

“Osage City Police Officers extend our thanks to our community for the honor and privilege of serving you,” the department said on social media.

