LYNDON (KSNT) – Sheriffs from Osage Counties in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri came together to share ideas on Nov. 3.

Kansas Sheriff Chris Wells met with Missouri Sheriff Michael Bonham and Oklahoma Sheriff Eddie Virden held a meeting at the Osage City Public Library where they shared ideas and discussed differences and similarities in each respective state.

After the discussions, the sheriffs went on a tour of the construction of a new Law Enforcement Center in Lyndon.

“The construction tour of the new Law Enforcement Center was a highlight of the day,” Virden said. “Witnessing the progress and development firsthand was both inspiring and promising.”

Wells said there are only three Osage Counties in the nation and an official gathering of each local government marks a historic occasion that hasn’t happened before.

“I thank Sheriff Bonham and Sheriff Virden for making the trip to Kansas to represent our own Osage Counties and look forward to continuing to build relationships with them,” Wells said.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.