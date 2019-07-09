Osage man arrested after hours-long standoff

OSAGE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – An Osage County man was arrested after involving police in a multiple hours-long standoff on July 5.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest Bradley Mitchell, 28, at 12:20 a.m., at his home, according to Osage County Sheriff, Laurie Dunn.

Mitchell barricaded himself inside his mobile home, located at 4063 E. 189th Street, near Overbrook.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were able to take Mitchell into custody around 4:00 am without incident.

Mitchell had warrants from Osage, Douglas, and Franklin Counties, as well as the Kansas Department of Corrections.