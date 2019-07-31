Oskaloosa district hopes to connect with parents through new program

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Oskaloosa School District is preparing to welcome kids back to school soon. But, it’s not just the students they’re focusing on. Officials are working on reaching out to parents, too.

This year the district is introducing a new program called “Bear University.” It’s a two-night event – one in Fall and one in Spring.

It’s meant for the district to connect with parents and answer any questions they have. The topics will range from kindergarten to filling out college financial aid forms.

4th-grade teacher Steven Maltby said they’re excited to start this new program.

“We’re really focusing on developing those relationships with the school and parents. We thought this would be a great way to get them into the school and help them find out what resources they’re missing,” Maltby said.

They’re also planning on bringing in community partners — with other resources to offer to the parents as well.