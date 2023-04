TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man from Oskaloosa died in a rollover crash in Shawnee County Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Darryl Scott Hayes Jr. was driving a Ford truck east on I-470 past mile marker 177 before 10 p.m. Saturday. For an unknown reason, Hayes left the roadway and hit the embankment. The car rolled down the embankment and hit a tree as well.

Hayes was taken to the Shawnee County Coroner after police arrived on the scene. Hayes was not wearing a seatbelt.