OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa man is dead after an apparent stabbing.

A 29-year-old Ottawa man was stabbed to death and found inside a home in the 700 block of West 11th Street in Ottawa just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Ottawa Police Department found the man on Saturday after being called to the residence over the weekend.

Anthony Alvarado, a 29-year-old male from Ottawa, was later arrested for 2nd-degree murder for the death of Dalton Presley.

Detectives with the Ottawa Police Department are conducting the investigation. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit is assisting the process of the crime scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561 (admin) or 785-242-1700 (dispatch) to speak to a detective.