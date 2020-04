TOPEKA, Kan. (FOX4) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is expected to issue new rules for public gatherings on Monday, May 4, as part of an agreement Kelly reached with two rural churches that sued over an executive order limiting religious gatherings.

Churches and religious services were exempt from Kelly’s original executive order banning gatherings of 10 or more people. However, the governor changed course and included places of worship after several COVID-19 outbreaks in the state were linked to church services.