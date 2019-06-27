Over half of Americans lose sleep over money: report

Money woes are keeping Americans awake at night.

A new report from Bankrate.com found that nearly 1 in 3 adults lose sleep over money – specifically worrying about everyday expenses.

People also lay awake thinking about money-related issues like retirement savings, health care, and paying off debt like credit cards and mortgage payments.

Women lose sleep over money a little more than men – 59% of women compared to 54% of men.

78% of Americans lose sleep over other issues like work and relationships.