KANSAS CITY, Kan (KSNT) - The U.S. Attorney for Kansas is charging a 49-year-old Overland Park man with trying to bilk the federal government out of $12.7 million dollars in a sham contract with the Department of Defense.

The indictment alleges Troy Bechtel and other persons falsely represented that United Medical Design Builders, LLC, of Merriam, Kan., was controlled by co-defendant Joseph David Dial, Jr., a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army.

The attorney general's office said that Dail never controlled the company and that the firm was awarded the contract through Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business program.

The indictment alleges Bechtel ran the daily operations for UMDB and made project decisions without reporting to or consulting with Dial, who was rarely in the office. He also signed a blank sheet of paper that was scanned for use on official letters and correspondence.

If convicted, Bechtel faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count of defrauding the government and up to five years on each count of lying to investigators, as well as fines.