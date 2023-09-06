OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park mother and her 4-year-old son were shot at as many as five times.

It happened after she confronted someone speeding in their apartment complex parking lot. Right now, police are searching for the suspect.

“When this happened, last night were you scared?” FOX4 asked Hannah Young’s 4-year-old son.

“Yeah,” he replied.

The toddler is still traumatized, and his mom is wondering why someone would do something like this.

“Immediately bullets were firing,” Young said.

It all took place at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Young was outside playing with her son when a car sped through the parking lot, something she said happens too often.

Young yelled for them to slow down. When the car came back through, speeding once again, she threw water in the direction of the car.

That’s when the person slowed down, pulled out a gun and started firing.

“It was just a fight or flight. He was right by that light post, and I just took off running, and I said, ‘Niko run,'” Young said.

“Him taking a firearm, just shooting at a random mother and child, that’s ridiculous. A bullet has no name on it. You never know where that bullet is going to go,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

A day later, the remnants of what happened last night are still left behind. Police said in total 3-5 shots were fired.

Overland Park police are now looking for a dark blue hatchback car as they begin the process of trying to piece this madness together.

If you have any information that can help police track down the person who did this, you’re asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department.