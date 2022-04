TOPEKA (KSNT) – An intentionally set fire overnight in Topeka did $3,000 damage to a home at 333 SW Harrison.

Firefighters arrived just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the two-story wood-framed home, according to Interim Fire Marshal Dylan Smith with the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters did a search, according to the TFD, and found that the occupants were able to get out of the house before the fire department arrived.