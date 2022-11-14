SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges.

(Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Fire District #4)

Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between two bridges on Interstate 70.

According to the fire department, the driver was able to get out of the truck, but the passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The Mission Township Fire Department, the Rossville Fire Department, Topeka Fire’s HazMat team, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

