Overturned semi closes HWY 24, HWY 59 near Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (KSNT) – An overturned semi shut down U-S 24 & U-S 59 Highways just north of Williamstown.
The crash happened between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver is okay, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Officials said the crash doesn’t appear to be weather-related. They don’t know when the road will be reopened. KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.
