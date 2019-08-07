Overturned semi closes HWY 24, HWY 59 near Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (KSNT) – An overturned semi shut down U-S 24 & U-S 59 Highways just north of Williamstown.

The crash happened between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Over turned semi on 24 HWY east of Willliamstown Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The driver is okay, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Officials said the crash doesn’t appear to be weather-related. They don’t know when the road will be reopened. KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.

