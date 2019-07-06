Owner reunites with dog after surviving attack from German Shepherd

Theresa Shafer and her dog were taking a walk when a German Shepherd attacked them.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Theresa Shafer and her dog were taking a walk when a German Shepherd attacked them. She threw herself in harms way to defend her dog as she was bit and scratched on her arms and neck.

KSNT News was there when the two were reunited on Friday.

The entire time the pair were being bit and scratched, Theresa just wanted to make sure her pet Chihuahua, Rosie, was OK.

“It was a nightmare, I didn’t expect to spend my fourth lying on the ground hoping I would live through it,” said Theresa.

The pair each spent the night in the hospital, and met up the next day. A neighbor witnessed the attack and says he’s scared to take his dog out now.

Theresa says she does plan to press charges to the dog owner and wants them to pay for the hospital and vet bills.

“She’s not wanting to move around and she’s shaking like a leaf… but I think she’s glad mom’s here,” said Theresa.

The German Shepherd was caught and will remain in quarantine for a couple of weeks to make sure it doesn’t have rabies.