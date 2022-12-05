LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An early morning shooting in Lawrence is being investigated after deputies found two people dead.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence.

Just after 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they were notified of a possible shooting, deputies found two people inside a home dead.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.