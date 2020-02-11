Package confiscated at Dulles didn’t contain cat food, but dead birds

DULLES, Va. (WAVY) — A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by customs agents at a Virginia airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came in to Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on January 27.

Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Prince George’s County, Maryland. The passenger said the package was cat food, and the plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog. The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.

“These dead birds are prohibited from importation to the United States as unprocessed birds pose a potentially significant disease threat to our nation’s poultry industries, and more alarmingly, to our citizens as potential vectors of avian influenza,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.