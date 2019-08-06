Parents and kids team up for first ever “Riley’s Rascal Derby”

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Parents and kids alike are getting ready for the first ever downhill soapbox derby at Fort Riley. This year marks the first “Riley’s Rascal Derby Race” and organizers say they were looking for something the whole family could get excited about.

“We want the kids involved,” said marketing director Ken Roynon. “It brings the parents out as well so it’s kind of family orientated, but we’re not stopping any soldiers from entering their cars as well.”

The event will have three circuits: kids age 7-12, teens age 13-17 and adults. Each circuit will compete until a winner is crowned and then the three winners will battle it out in one final race.

Command Sergeant Major Ricardo Gutierrez entered the race with his 7-year-old daughter Josie. He says they spent 10 hours building the ambulance themed racer and they’ve been practicing to make sure Josie is ready.

“She was there every morning coming out saying hey are we going to practice, are we going to practice,” said Gutierrez. “We practiced her steering so yeah we’re ready for it. We’re ready to have some fun.”

Josie is seven and just made the cut to compete this year. Gutierrez says next year her younger brother, who’s six, might compete as well.

Check in for the race starts at 8:30 am at the Outdoor Recreation Center on Buffalo Soldier Road on Fort Riley. Entries will be allowed on the day of. Click here for more information on how you can enter.